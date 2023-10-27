Rosenblatt Reiterates Comcast Corp - (CMCSA) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 27, 2023, Rosenblatt reiterated coverage of Comcast Corp - (NASDAQ:CMCSA) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.77% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Comcast Corp - is 50.02. The forecasts range from a low of 39.39 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents an increase of 27.77% from its latest reported closing price of 39.15.

The projected annual revenue for Comcast Corp - is 123,715MM, an increase of 2.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.87.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3622 funds or institutions reporting positions in Comcast Corp -. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMCSA is 0.71%, a decrease of 2.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.92% to 4,247,030K shares. The put/call ratio of CMCSA is 0.94, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 172,033K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 187,442K shares, representing a decrease of 8.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMCSA by 5.64% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 129,708K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 129,976K shares, representing a decrease of 0.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMCSA by 0.91% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 102,430K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 106,110K shares, representing a decrease of 3.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMCSA by 0.85% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 100,215K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 101,961K shares, representing a decrease of 1.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMCSA by 3.75% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 99,035K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 98,162K shares, representing an increase of 0.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMCSA by 0.15% over the last quarter.

Comcast Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Comcast Corporation is a global media and technology company with three primary businesses: Comcast Cable, NBCUniversal, and Sky. Comcast Cable is one of the United States' largest high-speed internet, video, and phone providers to residential customers under the Xfinity brand, and also provides these services to businesses. It also provides wireless and security and automation services to residential customers under the Xfinity brand. NBCUniversal is global and operates news, entertainment and sports cable networks, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, television production operations, television station groups, Universal Pictures, and Universal Parks and Resorts. Sky is one of Europe's leading media and entertainment companies, connecting customers to a broad range of video content through its pay television services. It also provides communications services, including residential high-speed internet, phone, and wireless services. Sky operates the Sky News broadcast network and sports and entertainment networks, produces original content, and has exclusive content rights.

