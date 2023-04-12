Rosenblatt Reiterates Comcast (CMCSA) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 12, 2023, Rosenblatt reiterated coverage of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.50% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Comcast is $44.71. The forecasts range from a low of $33.33 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 16.50% from its latest reported closing price of $38.38.

The projected annual revenue for Comcast is $123,715MM, an increase of 1.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.87.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Legacy Bridge holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ethos Financial Group holds 13K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Sumitomo Life Insurance holds 60K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 61K shares, representing a decrease of 2.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMCSA by 99.80% over the last quarter.

Wedmont Private Capital holds 21K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing an increase of 27.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMCSA by 95.87% over the last quarter.

Harwood Advisory Group holds 35K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 78K shares, representing a decrease of 124.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMCSA by 99.94% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3616 funds or institutions reporting positions in Comcast. This is an increase of 65 owner(s) or 1.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMCSA is 0.66%, an increase of 5.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.39% to 4,425,797K shares. The put/call ratio of CMCSA is 0.69, indicating a bullish outlook.

Comcast Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Comcast Corporation is a global media and technology company with three primary businesses: Comcast Cable, NBCUniversal, and Sky. Comcast Cable is one of the United States' largest high-speed internet, video, and phone providers to residential customers under the Xfinity brand, and also provides these services to businesses. It also provides wireless and security and automation services to residential customers under the Xfinity brand. NBCUniversal is global and operates news, entertainment and sports cable networks, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, television production operations, television station groups, Universal Pictures, and Universal Parks and Resorts. Sky is one of Europe's leading media and entertainment companies, connecting customers to a broad range of video content through its pay television services. It also provides communications services, including residential high-speed internet, phone, and wireless services. Sky operates the Sky News broadcast network and sports and entertainment networks, produces original content, and has exclusive content rights.

