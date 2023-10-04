Rosenblatt Reiterates CME Group Inc - (CME) Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 4, 2023, Rosenblatt reiterated coverage of CME Group Inc - (NASDAQ:CME) with a Sell recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.64% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for CME Group Inc - is 219.08. The forecasts range from a low of 168.67 to a high of $262.50. The average price target represents an increase of 8.64% from its latest reported closing price of 201.66.

The projected annual revenue for CME Group Inc - is 5,251MM, an increase of 0.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.43.

CME Group Inc - Declares $1.10 Dividend

On August 3, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.10 per share ($4.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 8, 2023 received the payment on September 27, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.10 per share.

At the current share price of $201.66 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.18%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.28%, the lowest has been 2.19%, and the highest has been 4.98%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.76 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.44 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.07. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.51%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2079 funds or institutions reporting positions in CME Group Inc -. This is a decrease of 24 owner(s) or 1.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CME is 0.49%, an increase of 0.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.63% to 381,731K shares. The put/call ratio of CME is 0.91, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 15,985K shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,099K shares, representing an increase of 5.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CME by 627.60% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 13,997K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,332K shares, representing a decrease of 9.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CME by 17.16% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 13,193K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,377K shares, representing a decrease of 1.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CME by 11.21% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,222K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,141K shares, representing an increase of 0.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CME by 10.08% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 9,247K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CME Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

As the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, CME Group enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data - empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equityindexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products and metals.The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CMEGlobex® platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing. With a range of pre- and post-trade products and services underpinning the entire lifecycle of a trade, CME Group also offers optimization and reconciliation services through TriOptima, and trade processing services through Traiana.

