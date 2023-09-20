Rosenblatt Reiterates Cboe Global Markets (CBOE) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 20, 2023, Rosenblatt reiterated coverage of Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.59% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cboe Global Markets is 158.36. The forecasts range from a low of 139.38 to a high of $180.60. The average price target represents an increase of 1.59% from its latest reported closing price of 155.87.

The projected annual revenue for Cboe Global Markets is 1,876MM, a decrease of 51.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.23.

Cboe Global Markets Declares $0.55 Dividend

On August 16, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.55 per share ($2.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 31, 2023 received the payment on September 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.50 per share.

At the current share price of $155.87 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.41%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.47%, the lowest has been 1.08%, and the highest has been 2.02%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.20 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 0.30 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.36. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.53%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1278 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cboe Global Markets. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CBOE is 0.27%, an increase of 0.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.29% to 97,611K shares. The put/call ratio of CBOE is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,302K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,275K shares, representing an increase of 0.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBOE by 4.36% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,514K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,477K shares, representing an increase of 1.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBOE by 5.50% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,447K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,470K shares, representing a decrease of 0.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBOE by 2.21% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,442K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,399K shares, representing an increase of 1.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBOE by 5.34% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,280K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,015K shares, representing an increase of 55.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBOE by 384.93% over the last quarter.

Cboe Global Markets Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cboe Global Markets, a leading provider of market infrastructure and tradable products, delivers cutting-edge trading, clearing and investment solutions to market participants around the world. The company is committed to operating a trusted, inclusive global marketplace, providing leading products, technology and data solutions that enable participants to define a sustainable financial future. Cboe provides trading solutions and products in multiple asset classes, including equities, derivatives and FX, across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

