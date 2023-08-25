Rosenblatt Reiterates Calix (CALX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 25, 2023, Rosenblatt reiterated coverage of Calix (NYSE:CALX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 93.28% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Calix is 78.41. The forecasts range from a low of 51.51 to a high of $99.75. The average price target represents an increase of 93.28% from its latest reported closing price of 40.57.

The projected annual revenue for Calix is 1,013MM, an increase of 2.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 695 funds or institutions reporting positions in Calix. This is a decrease of 32 owner(s) or 4.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CALX is 0.30%, a decrease of 16.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.65% to 66,277K shares. The put/call ratio of CALX is 0.69, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,996K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,860K shares, representing an increase of 6.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CALX by 14.40% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 1,875K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,154K shares, representing a decrease of 14.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CALX by 22.73% over the last quarter.

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co holds 1,834K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,160K shares, representing a decrease of 17.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CALX by 34.66% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,748K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,756K shares, representing a decrease of 0.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CALX by 11.20% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,743K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,698K shares, representing an increase of 2.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CALX by 25.79% over the last quarter.

Calix Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Calix, Inc. - Innovative communications service providers rely on Calix platforms to help them master and monetize the complex infrastructure between their subscribers and the cloud. Calix is the leading global provider of the cloud and software platforms, systems, and services required to deliver the unified access network and smart premises of tomorrow. Calix's platforms and services help our customers build next generation networks by embracing a DevOps operating model, optimize the subscriber experience by leveraging big data analytics and turn the complexity of the smart, connected home and business into new revenue streams.

