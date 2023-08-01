Rosenblatt Reiterates Brightcove (BCOV) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 1, 2023, Rosenblatt reiterated coverage of Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 53.34% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Brightcove is 6.88. The forecasts range from a low of 4.54 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 53.34% from its latest reported closing price of 4.49.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Brightcove is 214MM, an increase of 3.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 255 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brightcove. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BCOV is 0.08%, a decrease of 4.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.06% to 38,558K shares. The put/call ratio of BCOV is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Trigran Investments holds 6,967K shares representing 16.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,879K shares, representing an increase of 1.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCOV by 67.77% over the last quarter.

Edenbrook Capital holds 6,079K shares representing 14.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,693K shares, representing an increase of 6.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCOV by 88,224.83% over the last quarter.

Lynrock Lake holds 3,167K shares representing 7.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,147K shares, representing an increase of 0.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCOV by 16.16% over the last quarter.

Archon Capital Management holds 2,054K shares representing 4.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,424K shares, representing a decrease of 18.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCOV by 44.21% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,186K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,130K shares, representing an increase of 4.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCOV by 13.42% over the last quarter.

Brightcove Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Since 2004, Brightcove has been helping customers discover and experience the incredible power of video through its award-winning technology, empowering organizations in more than 70 countries across the globe to touch audiences in bold and innovative ways. Brightcove achieves this by developing technologies once thought impossible, providing customer support without parallel or excuses, and leveraging the expertise and resources of a global infrastructure. Video is the world's most compelling, exciting medium.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.