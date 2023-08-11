News & Insights

Rosenblatt Reiterates Bakkt Holdings Inc - (BKKT) Buy Recommendation

August 11, 2023 — 10:47 am EDT

Fintel reports that on August 11, 2023, Rosenblatt reiterated coverage of Bakkt Holdings Inc - (NYSE:BKKT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.45% Downside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bakkt Holdings Inc - is 1.31. The forecasts range from a low of 0.50 to a high of $2.20. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.45% from its latest reported closing price of 1.37.

The projected annual revenue for Bakkt Holdings Inc - is 81MM, a decrease of 79.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.66.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 178 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bakkt Holdings Inc -. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 3.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BKKT is 0.21%, a decrease of 43.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.89% to 30,132K shares. BKKT / Bakkt Holdings Inc - Class A Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of BKKT is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BKKT / Bakkt Holdings Inc - Class A Shares Held by Institutions

Exchange Traded Concepts holds 2,331K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,718K shares, representing an increase of 26.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKKT by 12.78% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,805K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BITQ - Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF holds 1,718K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,072K shares, representing an increase of 37.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKKT by 28.26% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 1,670K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,461K shares, representing an increase of 12.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKKT by 21.43% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,634K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,462K shares, representing an increase of 10.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKKT by 49.57% over the last quarter.

Bakkt Holdings Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

Bakkt Trust Company LLC, a subsidiary of Bakkt Holdings, LLC, is chartered as a New York limited purpose trust company, authorized to custody digital assets, including bitcoin and is a qualified custodian under applicable laws.

