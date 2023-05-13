Rosenblatt Reiterates Bakkt Holdings Inc - (BKKT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 12, 2023, Rosenblatt reiterated coverage of Bakkt Holdings Inc - (NYSE:BKKT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 72.13% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bakkt Holdings Inc - is 2.07. The forecasts range from a low of 1.26 to a high of $3.41. The average price target represents an increase of 72.13% from its latest reported closing price of 1.20.

The projected annual revenue for Bakkt Holdings Inc - is 81MM, an increase of 46.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.66.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 185 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bakkt Holdings Inc -. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 2.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BKKT is 0.36%, an increase of 76.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.00% to 29,713K shares. The put/call ratio of BKKT is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,805K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Exchange Traded Concepts holds 1,718K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,072K shares, representing an increase of 37.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKKT by 221,497.20% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,547K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,466K shares, representing an increase of 5.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKKT by 49.01% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,488K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,320K shares, representing an increase of 11.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKKT by 46.73% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,462K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,407K shares, representing an increase of 3.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKKT by 49.83% over the last quarter.

Bakkt Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bakkt Trust Company LLC, a subsidiary of Bakkt Holdings, LLC, is chartered as a New York limited purpose trust company, authorized to custody digital assets, including bitcoin and is a qualified custodian under applicable laws.

