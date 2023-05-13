News & Insights

Stocks
BKKT

Rosenblatt Reiterates Bakkt Holdings Inc - (BKKT) Buy Recommendation

May 13, 2023 — 07:38 am EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

Fintel reports that on May 12, 2023, Rosenblatt reiterated coverage of Bakkt Holdings Inc - (NYSE:BKKT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 72.13% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bakkt Holdings Inc - is 2.07. The forecasts range from a low of 1.26 to a high of $3.41. The average price target represents an increase of 72.13% from its latest reported closing price of 1.20.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Bakkt Holdings Inc - is 81MM, an increase of 46.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.66.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 185 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bakkt Holdings Inc -. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 2.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BKKT is 0.36%, an increase of 76.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.00% to 29,713K shares. BKKT / Bakkt Holdings Inc - Class A Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of BKKT is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BKKT / Bakkt Holdings Inc - Class A Shares Held by Institutions

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,805K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Exchange Traded Concepts holds 1,718K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,072K shares, representing an increase of 37.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKKT by 221,497.20% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,547K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,466K shares, representing an increase of 5.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKKT by 49.01% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,488K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,320K shares, representing an increase of 11.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKKT by 46.73% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,462K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,407K shares, representing an increase of 3.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKKT by 49.83% over the last quarter.

Bakkt Holdings Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

Bakkt Trust Company LLC, a subsidiary of Bakkt Holdings, LLC, is chartered as a New York limited purpose trust company, authorized to custody digital assets, including bitcoin and is a qualified custodian under applicable laws.

See all Bakkt Holdings Inc - regulatory filings.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BKKT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.