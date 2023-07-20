Rosenblatt Reiterates Autodesk (ADSK) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 20, 2023, Rosenblatt reiterated coverage of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.37% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Autodesk is 234.95. The forecasts range from a low of 181.80 to a high of $278.25. The average price target represents an increase of 11.37% from its latest reported closing price of 210.97.

The projected annual revenue for Autodesk is 5,584MM, an increase of 11.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.46.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2024 funds or institutions reporting positions in Autodesk. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 1.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADSK is 0.36%, an increase of 4.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.20% to 216,003K shares. The put/call ratio of ADSK is 1.24, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Polen Capital Management holds 7,867K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,907K shares, representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADSK by 0.16% over the last quarter.

Loomis Sayles & Co L P holds 6,680K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,874K shares, representing a decrease of 2.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADSK by 93,710.86% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,679K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,562K shares, representing an increase of 1.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADSK by 4.69% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,035K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,990K shares, representing an increase of 0.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADSK by 4.23% over the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Management holds 4,908K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,024K shares, representing a decrease of 2.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADSK by 7.40% over the last quarter.

Autodesk Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

"Autodesk, Inc. makes software for people who make things. The company is a global leader in design and make software for architecture, engineering, construction, manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. If you’ve ever driven a high-performance car, admired a towering skyscraper, used a smartphone, or watched a great film, chances are you’ve experienced what millions of Autodesk customers have built with its software. Autodesk exists to turn ideas into new realities that shape a thriving future. Its software and services harness emerging technologies—such as additive manufacturing (3D printing), artificial intelligence, generative design, and robotics—that give companies and individuals the power to work more quickly, effectively, and sustainably throughout the entire project lifecycle."

