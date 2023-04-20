Rosenblatt Reiterates Autodesk (ADSK) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2023, Rosenblatt reiterated coverage of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.50% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Autodesk is $236.85. The forecasts range from a low of $181.80 to a high of $278.25. The average price target represents an increase of 20.50% from its latest reported closing price of $196.56.

The projected annual revenue for Autodesk is $5,584MM, an increase of 11.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $7.46.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CDAZX - Multi-Manager Directional Alternative Strategies Fund Institutional Class holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 67.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADSK by 214.35% over the last quarter.

Edge Capital Group holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Opal Wealth Advisors holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 2.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADSK by 121,074.08% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 819K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 637K shares, representing an increase of 22.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADSK by 18.20% over the last quarter.

RYVLX - NASDAQ-100(R) 2x Strategy Fund A holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing a decrease of 2.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADSK by 4.41% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2000 funds or institutions reporting positions in Autodesk. This is an increase of 52 owner(s) or 2.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADSK is 0.34%, a decrease of 11.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.62% to 220,970K shares. The put/call ratio of ADSK is 1.48, indicating a bearish outlook.

Autodesk Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

"Autodesk, Inc. makes software for people who make things. The company is a global leader in design and make software for architecture, engineering, construction, manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. If you’ve ever driven a high-performance car, admired a towering skyscraper, used a smartphone, or watched a great film, chances are you’ve experienced what millions of Autodesk customers have built with its software. Autodesk exists to turn ideas into new realities that shape a thriving future. Its software and services harness emerging technologies—such as additive manufacturing (3D printing), artificial intelligence, generative design, and robotics—that give companies and individuals the power to work more quickly, effectively, and sustainably throughout the entire project lifecycle."

