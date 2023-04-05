Rosenblatt Reiterates Arista Networks (ANET) Buy Recommendation

On April 5, 2023, Rosenblatt reiterated coverage of Arista Networks with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.77% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Arista Networks is $174.70. The forecasts range from a low of $141.40 to a high of $236.25. The average price target represents an increase of 4.77% from its latest reported closing price of $166.74.

The projected annual revenue for Arista Networks is $5,457MM, an increase of 24.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.53.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

LRGF - iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF holds 15K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Pacer Advisors holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 84K shares, representing a decrease of 2,474.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANET by 96.93% over the last quarter.

Lavaca Capital holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Penserra Capital Management holds 57K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 88K shares, representing a decrease of 54.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANET by 76.32% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Group holds 27,026K shares representing 8.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,507K shares, representing an increase of 1.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANET by 1.46% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1682 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arista Networks. This is an increase of 107 owner(s) or 6.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ANET is 0.37%, a decrease of 3.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.51% to 251,835K shares. The put/call ratio of ANET is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

Arista Networks Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Arista Networks is an industry leader in software-driven cloud networking solutions for large data center and campus environments. Arista's award-winning platforms deliver availability, agility, automation analytics and security through CloudVision® and Arista EOS®, an advanced network operating system.

