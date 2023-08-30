Rosenblatt Reiterates Altair Engineering Inc - (ALTR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 29, 2023, Rosenblatt reiterated coverage of Altair Engineering Inc - (NASDAQ:ALTR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.74% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Altair Engineering Inc - is 76.24. The forecasts range from a low of 67.67 to a high of $89.25. The average price target represents an increase of 18.74% from its latest reported closing price of 64.21.

The projected annual revenue for Altair Engineering Inc - is 620MM, an increase of 5.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.87.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 483 funds or institutions reporting positions in Altair Engineering Inc -. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 6.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALTR is 0.26%, an increase of 11.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.29% to 61,651K shares. The put/call ratio of ALTR is 0.58, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Matrix Capital Management Company holds 11,174K shares representing 13.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management holds 3,516K shares representing 4.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,684K shares, representing a decrease of 4.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALTR by 63.55% over the last quarter.

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 2,369K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,371K shares, representing a decrease of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALTR by 0.35% over the last quarter.

Impax Asset Management Group holds 1,993K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,163K shares, representing a decrease of 8.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALTR by 6.78% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,909K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,506K shares, representing an increase of 21.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALTR by 1,253.60% over the last quarter.

Altair Engineering Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Altair is a global technology company that provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), and artificial intelligence (AI). Altair enables organizations across broad industry segments to compete more effectively in a connected world while creating a more sustainable future.

