Rosenblatt Maintains Xperi (XPER) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 6, 2025, Rosenblatt maintained coverage of Xperi (NYSE:XPER) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 69.26% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Xperi is $11.63/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 69.26% from its latest reported closing price of $6.87 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Xperi is 608MM, an increase of 33.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.97.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 331 funds or institutions reporting positions in Xperi. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XPER is 0.07%, an increase of 5.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.95% to 51,655K shares. The put/call ratio of XPER is 2.60, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rubric Capital Management holds 4,144K shares representing 8.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 2,574K shares representing 5.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,605K shares , representing a decrease of 1.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XPER by 52.01% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 2,513K shares representing 5.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,151K shares , representing an increase of 14.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XPER by 13.13% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,123K shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,092K shares , representing an increase of 1.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XPER by 86.23% over the last quarter.

JCCIX - John Hancock Small Cap Core Fund Class I holds 2,112K shares representing 4.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

