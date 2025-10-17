Rosenblatt Maintains Walt Disney (DIS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 17, 2025, Rosenblatt maintained coverage of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.02% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Walt Disney is $136.27/share. The forecasts range from a low of $79.79 to a high of $168.00. The average price target represents an increase of 24.02% from its latest reported closing price of $109.88 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Walt Disney is 106,815MM, an increase of 12.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.70.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4,650 funds or institutions reporting positions in Walt Disney. This is an increase of 90 owner(s) or 1.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DIS is 0.54%, an increase of 9.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.88% to 1,547,339K shares. The put/call ratio of DIS is 0.82, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 57,803K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 57,086K shares , representing an increase of 1.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DIS by 13.51% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 55,388K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,649K shares , representing an increase of 37.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DIS by 79.87% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 51,029K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 50,231K shares , representing an increase of 1.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DIS by 13.40% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 39,992K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,534K shares , representing an increase of 1.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DIS by 13.18% over the last quarter.

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas holds 34,034K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.