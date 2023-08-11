Rosenblatt Maintains Viavi Solutions (VIAV) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 11, 2023, Rosenblatt maintained coverage of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.83% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Viavi Solutions is 12.05. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 12.83% from its latest reported closing price of 10.68.

The projected annual revenue for Viavi Solutions is 1,257MM, an increase of 13.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.82.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 644 funds or institutions reporting positions in Viavi Solutions. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 2.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VIAV is 0.15%, a decrease of 6.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.61% to 249,510K shares. The put/call ratio of VIAV is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 16,395K shares representing 7.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,773K shares, representing a decrease of 2.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIAV by 2.13% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 15,416K shares representing 6.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,669K shares, representing an increase of 11.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VIAV by 14.85% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 9,405K shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,375K shares, representing an increase of 0.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIAV by 1.41% over the last quarter.

VEXPX - VANGUARD EXPLORER FUND Investor Shares holds 7,190K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,382K shares, representing an increase of 11.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIAV by 6.80% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,936K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,898K shares, representing an increase of 0.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIAV by 4.33% over the last quarter.

Viavi Solutions Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

VIAVI is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. We help these customers harness the power of instruments, automation, intelligence and virtualization to Command the network. VIAVI is also a leader in light management solutions for 3D sensing, anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, and defense applications.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

