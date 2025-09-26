Rosenblatt Maintains Twilio (TWLO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 26, 2025, Rosenblatt maintained coverage of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.61% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Twilio is $132.35/share. The forecasts range from a low of $75.75 to a high of $178.50. The average price target represents an increase of 30.61% from its latest reported closing price of $101.33 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Twilio is 5,972MM, an increase of 26.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.74.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,392 funds or institutions reporting positions in Twilio. This is an increase of 77 owner(s) or 5.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TWLO is 0.26%, an increase of 8.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.44% to 148,822K shares. The put/call ratio of TWLO is 0.83, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 12,162K shares representing 7.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,570K shares , representing an increase of 21.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TWLO by 44.56% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,423K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,328K shares , representing an increase of 2.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TWLO by 15.81% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,364K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,428K shares , representing a decrease of 1.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TWLO by 16.72% over the last quarter.

Sachem Head Capital Management holds 3,295K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SEEGX - JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Fund Class I holds 3,193K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

