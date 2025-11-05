Rosenblatt Maintains Super Micro Computer (SMCI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 5, 2025, Rosenblatt maintained coverage of Super Micro Computer (NasdaqGS:SMCI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.92% Upside

As of October 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Super Micro Computer is $48.30/share. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $70.35. The average price target represents an increase of 14.92% from its latest reported closing price of $42.02 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Super Micro Computer is 9,195MM, a decrease of 56.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 18.73.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,451 funds or institutions reporting positions in Super Micro Computer. This is an increase of 127 owner(s) or 9.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SMCI is 0.19%, an increase of 12.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.90% to 335,416K shares. The put/call ratio of SMCI is 0.78, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,334K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,934K shares , representing an increase of 2.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMCI by 30.91% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,570K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,999K shares , representing an increase of 3.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMCI by 32.36% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 13,753K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,388K shares , representing an increase of 2.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMCI by 30.97% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,196K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,864K shares , representing an increase of 2.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMCI by 34.62% over the last quarter.

Disciplined Growth Investors holds 9,731K shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,350K shares , representing an increase of 14.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMCI by 54.13% over the last quarter.

