Rosenblatt Maintains Stagwell (STGW) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 29, 2025, Rosenblatt maintained coverage of Stagwell (NasdaqGS:STGW) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 77.99% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Stagwell is $8.56/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 77.99% from its latest reported closing price of $4.81 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Stagwell is 3,459MM, an increase of 21.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 343 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stagwell. This is an decrease of 12 owner(s) or 3.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STGW is 0.10%, an increase of 17.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.39% to 126,195K shares. The put/call ratio of STGW is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 20,114K shares representing 7.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,967K shares , representing an increase of 10.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STGW by 19.12% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 12,852K shares representing 4.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,852K shares , representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STGW by 37.57% over the last quarter.

Madison Avenue Partners holds 8,014K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,148K shares , representing an increase of 10.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STGW by 34.42% over the last quarter.

HWSIX - Hotchkis & Wiley Small Cap Value Fund Class I holds 6,231K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,467K shares , representing an increase of 12.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STGW by 13.06% over the last quarter.

AVFIX - American Beacon Small Cap Value Fund Institutional Class holds 5,327K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,192K shares , representing an increase of 2.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STGW by 1.61% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.