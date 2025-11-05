Rosenblatt Maintains Spotify Technology (SPOT) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 5, 2025, Rosenblatt maintained coverage of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.50% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Spotify Technology is $765.68/share. The forecasts range from a low of $488.84 to a high of $1,111.32. The average price target represents an increase of 23.50% from its latest reported closing price of $620.01 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Spotify Technology is 16,799MM, a decrease of 0.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.74.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,362 funds or institutions reporting positions in Spotify Technology. This is an increase of 112 owner(s) or 4.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPOT is 0.73%, an increase of 1.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.37% to 161,842K shares. The put/call ratio of SPOT is 1.17, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 8,695K shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,629K shares , representing a decrease of 10.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPOT by 71.57% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 5,264K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,981K shares , representing a decrease of 13.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPOT by 9.98% over the last quarter.

Wcm Investment Management holds 3,353K shares representing 1.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,353K shares , representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPOT by 14.05% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 3,089K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,911K shares , representing a decrease of 26.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPOT by 62.64% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 2,924K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,321K shares , representing a decrease of 13.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPOT by 88.31% over the last quarter.

