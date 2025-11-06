Rosenblatt Maintains Sonos (SONO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 6, 2025, Rosenblatt maintained coverage of Sonos (NasdaqGS:SONO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.58% Downside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Sonos is $13.90/share. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents a decrease of 14.58% from its latest reported closing price of $16.27 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Sonos is 2,153MM, an increase of 49.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 530 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sonos. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 1.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SONO is 0.09%, an increase of 2.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.24% to 132,063K shares. The put/call ratio of SONO is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Coliseum Capital Management holds 13,193K shares representing 10.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,776K shares , representing an increase of 10.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SONO by 2.42% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 7,153K shares representing 5.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,358K shares , representing a decrease of 2.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SONO by 2.35% over the last quarter.

Trigran Investments holds 4,404K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,249K shares , representing a decrease of 19.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SONO by 6.42% over the last quarter.

Cooper Creek Partners Management holds 4,244K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,063K shares , representing an increase of 27.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SONO by 42.43% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,631K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,423K shares , representing an increase of 5.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SONO by 4.12% over the last quarter.

