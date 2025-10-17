Rosenblatt Maintains Snowflake (SNOW) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 17, 2025, Rosenblatt maintained coverage of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.38% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Snowflake is $269.77/share. The forecasts range from a low of $171.70 to a high of $462.00. The average price target represents an increase of 12.38% from its latest reported closing price of $240.06 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Snowflake is 5,590MM, an increase of 35.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.71, a decrease of 1.12% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,974 funds or institutions reporting positions in Snowflake. This is an increase of 171 owner(s) or 9.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SNOW is 0.48%, an increase of 3.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.72% to 287,621K shares. The put/call ratio of SNOW is 0.80, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas holds 17,429K shares representing 5.14% ownership of the company.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 11,429K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,077K shares , representing an increase of 11.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNOW by 55.51% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,660K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,378K shares , representing an increase of 2.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNOW by 40.70% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 8,001K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,637K shares , representing an increase of 17.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNOW by 56.06% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,156K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,077K shares , representing an increase of 1.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNOW by 39.74% over the last quarter.

