Rosenblatt Maintains Silvaco Group (SVCO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 4, 2025, Rosenblatt maintained coverage of Silvaco Group (NasdaqGS:SVCO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 95.29% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Silvaco Group is $10.20/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 95.29% from its latest reported closing price of $5.22 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Silvaco Group is 79MM, an increase of 43.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.40.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 139 funds or institutions reporting positions in Silvaco Group. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 2.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SVCO is 0.02%, an increase of 17.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.45% to 9,678K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 1,372K shares representing 4.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,209K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Yiheng Capital Management holds 1,096K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,012K shares , representing an increase of 7.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SVCO by 8.57% over the last quarter.

First Eagle Investment Management holds 774K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 644K shares , representing an increase of 16.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SVCO by 17.17% over the last quarter.

FESRX - First Eagle Small Cap Opportunity Fund Class R6 holds 673K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 638K shares , representing an increase of 5.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SVCO by 19.14% over the last quarter.

