Rosenblatt Maintains Seagate Technology Holdings (STX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 27, 2023, Rosenblatt maintained coverage of Seagate Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:STX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.58% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Seagate Technology Holdings is 64.37. The forecasts range from a low of 33.33 to a high of $81.90. The average price target represents an increase of 3.58% from its latest reported closing price of 62.15.

The projected annual revenue for Seagate Technology Holdings is 9,372MM, an increase of 26.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1245 funds or institutions reporting positions in Seagate Technology Holdings. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STX is 0.20%, an increase of 0.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.48% to 204,516K shares. The put/call ratio of STX is 1.27, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 15,279K shares representing 7.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,382K shares, representing an increase of 5.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STX by 23.38% over the last quarter.

Sanders Capital holds 14,355K shares representing 6.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,926K shares, representing an increase of 23.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STX by 49.24% over the last quarter.

ValueAct Holdings holds 13,437K shares representing 6.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,071K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,963K shares, representing an increase of 1.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STX by 18.14% over the last quarter.

Viking Global Investors holds 5,514K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,199K shares, representing a decrease of 12.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STX by 4.81% over the last quarter.

Seagate Technology Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Seagate Technology crafts the datasphere, helping to maximize humanity's potential by innovating world-class, precision-engineered data storage and management solutions with a focus on sustainable partnerships.

