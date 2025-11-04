Rosenblatt Maintains RingCentral (RNG) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 4, 2025, Rosenblatt maintained coverage of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.85% Upside

As of October 31, 2025, the average one-year price target for RingCentral is $34.03/share. The forecasts range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $54.73. The average price target represents an increase of 23.85% from its latest reported closing price of $27.48 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for RingCentral is 3,055MM, an increase of 22.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 601 funds or institutions reporting positions in RingCentral. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 4.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RNG is 0.13%, an increase of 7.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.31% to 113,096K shares. The put/call ratio of RNG is 0.64, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 9,704K shares representing 12.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,686K shares , representing an increase of 0.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RNG by 2.92% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 6,967K shares representing 8.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,027K shares , representing a decrease of 0.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNG by 80.83% over the last quarter.

Sylebra Capital holds 6,385K shares representing 7.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,536K shares , representing a decrease of 18.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNG by 21.56% over the last quarter.

SLMCX - Columbia Seligman Communications and Information Fund holds 4,354K shares representing 5.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 3,104K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.