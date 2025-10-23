Rosenblatt Maintains Ribbon Communications (RBBN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 23, 2025, Rosenblatt maintained coverage of Ribbon Communications (NasdaqGS:RBBN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 55.12% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Ribbon Communications is $6.20/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $6.82. The average price target represents an increase of 55.12% from its latest reported closing price of $4.00 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Ribbon Communications is 881MM, an increase of 1.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 324 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ribbon Communications. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RBBN is 0.06%, an increase of 16.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.16% to 147,364K shares. The put/call ratio of RBBN is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 52,038K shares representing 29.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 52,039K shares , representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RBBN by 8.39% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 18,462K shares representing 10.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,312K shares , representing an increase of 0.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RBBN by 51.31% over the last quarter.

Paradigm Capital Management holds 8,748K shares representing 4.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,511K shares , representing a decrease of 8.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RBBN by 24.03% over the last quarter.

NINAX - Neuberger Berman Intrinsic Value Fund holds 4,367K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,686K shares , representing a decrease of 7.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RBBN by 22.67% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 3,672K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,092K shares , representing an increase of 15.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RBBN by 15.04% over the last quarter.

