Rosenblatt Maintains Penguin Solutions (PENG) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 1, 2025, Rosenblatt maintained coverage of Penguin Solutions (NasdaqGS:PENG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.28% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Penguin Solutions is $27.67/share. The forecasts range from a low of $23.23 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 5.28% from its latest reported closing price of $26.28 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.25, an increase of 26.37% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 286 funds or institutions reporting positions in Penguin Solutions. This is an decrease of 188 owner(s) or 39.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PENG is 0.20%, an increase of 5.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 53.57% to 33,469K shares. The put/call ratio of PENG is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,164K shares representing 6.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,292K shares , representing a decrease of 4.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PENG by 8.67% over the last quarter.

FCPVX - Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund holds 2,150K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,626K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,574K shares , representing an increase of 3.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PENG by 5.12% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,339K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,406K shares , representing a decrease of 5.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PENG by 9.62% over the last quarter.

VITAX - Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,230K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,244K shares , representing a decrease of 1.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PENG by 14.83% over the last quarter.

