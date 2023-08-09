Rosenblatt Maintains PDF Solutions (PDFS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2023, Rosenblatt maintained coverage of PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.83% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for PDF Solutions is 46.28. The forecasts range from a low of 42.92 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 10.83% from its latest reported closing price of 41.76.

The projected annual revenue for PDF Solutions is 169MM, an increase of 4.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.66.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 435 funds or institutions reporting positions in PDF Solutions. This is an increase of 37 owner(s) or 9.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PDFS is 0.29%, an increase of 10.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.49% to 33,846K shares. The put/call ratio of PDFS is 1.33, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 3,458K shares representing 9.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,251K shares, representing an increase of 5.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PDFS by 50.61% over the last quarter.

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Global Opportunities Fund Class R5 holds 3,000K shares representing 7.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,154K shares representing 5.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,189K shares, representing a decrease of 1.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PDFS by 42.15% over the last quarter.

Snyder Capital Management L P holds 1,262K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,349K shares, representing a decrease of 6.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PDFS by 31.41% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 1,106K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,343K shares, representing a decrease of 21.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PDFS by 13.24% over the last quarter.

PDF Solutions Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PDF Solutions is a leading provider of advanced data analytics, machine learning, and equipment connectivity. PDF Solutions provides a comprehensive end-to-end analytics platform for smart manufacturing connectivity, data collection and management, and machine-learning analytics for the semiconductor and electronics ecosystem, enabling companies improve the yield, quality, and reliability across the entire product lifecycle. Organizations of all sizes around the world rely on the Exensio® and Cimetrix® platforms to connect, collect, monitor, and analyze data at scale to drive efficient and profitable high-volume manufacturing.

