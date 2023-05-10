Rosenblatt Maintains PDF Solutions (PDFS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 10, 2023, Rosenblatt maintained coverage of PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.15% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for PDF Solutions is 43.73. The forecasts range from a low of 37.88 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 15.15% from its latest reported closing price of 37.98.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for PDF Solutions is 169MM, an increase of 13.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.66.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 399 funds or institutions reporting positions in PDF Solutions. This is an increase of 45 owner(s) or 12.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PDFS is 0.27%, a decrease of 5.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.19% to 32,740K shares. The put/call ratio of PDFS is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 3,251K shares representing 8.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,278K shares, representing a decrease of 0.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PDFS by 4.91% over the last quarter.

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Global Opportunities Fund Class R5 holds 3,000K shares representing 7.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,189K shares representing 5.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,157K shares, representing an increase of 1.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PDFS by 7.34% over the last quarter.

Snyder Capital Management L P holds 1,349K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,447K shares, representing a decrease of 7.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PDFS by 4.32% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 1,343K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,676K shares, representing a decrease of 24.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PDFS by 9.71% over the last quarter.

PDF Solutions Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PDF Solutions is a leading provider of advanced data analytics, machine learning, and equipment connectivity. PDF Solutions provides a comprehensive end-to-end analytics platform for smart manufacturing connectivity, data collection and management, and machine-learning analytics for the semiconductor and electronics ecosystem, enabling companies improve the yield, quality, and reliability across the entire product lifecycle. Organizations of all sizes around the world rely on the Exensio® and Cimetrix® platforms to connect, collect, monitor, and analyze data at scale to drive efficient and profitable high-volume manufacturing.

See all PDF Solutions regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.