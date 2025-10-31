Rosenblatt Maintains OneSpan (OSPN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 31, 2025, Rosenblatt maintained coverage of OneSpan (NasdaqCM:OSPN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 74.78% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for OneSpan is $19.89/share. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents an increase of 74.78% from its latest reported closing price of $11.38 / share.

The projected annual revenue for OneSpan is 248MM, an increase of 2.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 433 funds or institutions reporting positions in OneSpan. This is an decrease of 12 owner(s) or 2.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OSPN is 0.08%, an increase of 6.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.01% to 41,533K shares. The put/call ratio of OSPN is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Legal & General Group holds 2,371K shares representing 6.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,343K shares , representing an increase of 1.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OSPN by 43.03% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 2,031K shares representing 5.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,849K shares , representing an increase of 8.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSPN by 9.72% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 1,712K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,476K shares , representing an increase of 13.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSPN by 15.28% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 1,619K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,632K shares , representing a decrease of 0.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OSPN by 48.49% over the last quarter.

CIBR - First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF holds 1,492K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,284K shares , representing an increase of 13.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OSPN by 0.03% over the last quarter.

