Rosenblatt Maintains NICE - Depositary Receipt (NICE) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 18, 2025, Rosenblatt maintained coverage of NICE - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqGS:NICE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 76.84% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for NICE - Depositary Receipt is $213.72/share. The forecasts range from a low of $205.34 to a high of $226.55. The average price target represents an increase of 76.84% from its latest reported closing price of $120.86 / share.

The projected annual revenue for NICE - Depositary Receipt is 2,952MM, an increase of 2.48%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.72.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 540 funds or institutions reporting positions in NICE - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 0.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NICE is 0.38%, an increase of 13.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.05% to 40,549K shares. The put/call ratio of NICE is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 2,769K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,696K shares , representing an increase of 2.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NICE by 52.74% over the last quarter.

Harding Loevner holds 2,215K shares.

FIL holds 1,721K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 415K shares , representing an increase of 75.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NICE by 79.36% over the last quarter.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings holds 1,639K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,660K shares , representing a decrease of 1.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NICE by 25.28% over the last quarter.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings holds 1,632K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,832K shares , representing a decrease of 12.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NICE by 30.75% over the last quarter.

