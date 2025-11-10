Rosenblatt Maintains Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 10, 2025, Rosenblatt maintained coverage of Navitas Semiconductor (NasdaqGM:NVTS) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.42% Downside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Navitas Semiconductor is $8.21/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.44 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents a decrease of 14.42% from its latest reported closing price of $9.60 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Navitas Semiconductor is 297MM, an increase of 424.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 363 funds or institutions reporting positions in Navitas Semiconductor. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 8.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NVTS is 0.08%, an increase of 71.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 19.22% to 96,100K shares. The put/call ratio of NVTS is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capricorn Investment Group holds 9,182K shares representing 4.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 4,201K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 862K shares , representing an increase of 79.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVTS by 1,312.75% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,200K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,999K shares , representing an increase of 4.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVTS by 199.42% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 4,087K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 3,575K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 613K shares , representing an increase of 82.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVTS by 1,366.01% over the last quarter.

