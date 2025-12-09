Rosenblatt Maintains Miami International Holdings (MIAX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, Rosenblatt maintained coverage of Miami International Holdings (NYSE:MIAX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.99% Upside

As of December 5, 2025, the average one-year price target for Miami International Holdings is $46.92/share. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $54.60. The average price target represents an increase of 2.99% from its latest reported closing price of $45.56 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.26.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 117 funds or institutions reporting positions in Miami International Holdings. This is an increase of 115 owner(s) or 5,750.00% in the last quarter. The put/call ratio of MIAX is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 3,285K shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,431K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company.

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management holds 1,382K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company.

Alyeska Investment Group holds 1,266K shares representing 1.55% ownership of the company.

Citadel Advisors holds 975K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company.

