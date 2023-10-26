Rosenblatt Maintains MarketAxess Holdings (MKTX) Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 26, 2023, Rosenblatt maintained coverage of MarketAxess Holdings (NASDAQ:MKTX) with a Sell recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.45% Upside

As of October 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for MarketAxess Holdings is 281.42. The forecasts range from a low of 215.13 to a high of $346.50. The average price target represents an increase of 31.45% from its latest reported closing price of 214.08.

The projected annual revenue for MarketAxess Holdings is 816MM, an increase of 11.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.70.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1191 funds or institutions reporting positions in MarketAxess Holdings. This is a decrease of 50 owner(s) or 4.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MKTX is 0.21%, a decrease of 29.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.57% to 43,742K shares. The put/call ratio of MKTX is 0.70, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Guardcap Asset Management holds 1,987K shares representing 5.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,900K shares, representing an increase of 4.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MKTX by 32.80% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 1,673K shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,694K shares, representing a decrease of 1.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MKTX by 462.35% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,398K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,537K shares, representing a decrease of 9.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MKTX by 42.28% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 1,393K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,430K shares, representing a decrease of 2.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MKTX by 38.71% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,173K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,164K shares, representing an increase of 0.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MKTX by 37.88% over the last quarter.

MarketAxess Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MarketAxess operates a leading, institutional electronic trading platform delivering expanded liquidity opportunities, improved execution quality and significant cost savings across global fixed-income markets. A global network of over 1,800 firms, including the world's leading asset managers and institutional broker-dealers, leverages MarketAxess' patented trading technology to efficiently trade bonds. MarketAxess' award-winning Open Trading™ marketplace is regarded as the preferred all-to-all trading solution in the global credit markets, creating a unique liquidity pool for a broad range of credit market participants. Drawing on its deep data and analytical resources, MarketAxess provides automated trading solutions, market data products and a range of pre- and post-trade services.

