Rosenblatt Maintains MARA Holdings (MARA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 16, 2025, Rosenblatt maintained coverage of MARA Holdings (NasdaqCM:MARA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.08% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for MARA Holdings is $22.72/share. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 12.08% from its latest reported closing price of $20.27 / share.

The projected annual revenue for MARA Holdings is 1,294MM, an increase of 62.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 675 funds or institutions reporting positions in MARA Holdings. This is an decrease of 13 owner(s) or 1.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MARA is 0.25%, an increase of 8.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.69% to 288,287K shares. The put/call ratio of MARA is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 20,961K shares representing 5.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,974K shares , representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MARA by 35.10% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,776K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,190K shares , representing an increase of 5.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MARA by 28.64% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 9,225K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,910K shares , representing an increase of 3.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MARA by 25.86% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 8,612K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,062K shares , representing a decrease of 5.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MARA by 30.83% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,190K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,046K shares , representing an increase of 1.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MARA by 29.94% over the last quarter.

