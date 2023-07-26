Rosenblatt Maintains Manhattan Associates (MANH) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 26, 2023, Rosenblatt maintained coverage of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.68% Downside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Manhattan Associates is 184.28. The forecasts range from a low of 161.60 to a high of $220.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.68% from its latest reported closing price of 193.32.

The projected annual revenue for Manhattan Associates is 830MM, a decrease of 2.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.65.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 979 funds or institutions reporting positions in Manhattan Associates. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 2.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MANH is 0.36%, a decrease of 0.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.64% to 74,226K shares. The put/call ratio of MANH is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 3,825K shares representing 6.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,892K shares, representing a decrease of 1.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MANH by 19.40% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 3,510K shares representing 5.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,711K shares, representing a decrease of 5.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MANH by 14.85% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 2,738K shares representing 4.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,643K shares, representing an increase of 3.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MANH by 13.45% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 2,451K shares representing 3.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,816K shares, representing a decrease of 14.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MANH by 46.38% over the last quarter.

Brown Capital Management holds 2,094K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,472K shares, representing a decrease of 18.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MANH by 2.37% over the last quarter.

Manhattan Associates Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Manhattan Associates is a technology leader in supply chain and omnichannel commerce. The company unites information across the enterprise, converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain execution. Its software, platform technology and unmatched experience help drive both top-line growth and bottom-line profitability for its customers.

