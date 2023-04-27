Rosenblatt Maintains Manhattan Associates (MANH) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 26, 2023, Rosenblatt maintained coverage of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.92% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Manhattan Associates is 172.21. The forecasts range from a low of 146.45 to a high of $215.25. The average price target represents an increase of 3.92% from its latest reported closing price of 165.71.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Manhattan Associates is 830MM, an increase of 2.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.65.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 959 funds or institutions reporting positions in Manhattan Associates. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 0.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MANH is 0.37%, an increase of 3.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.88% to 77,030K shares. The put/call ratio of MANH is 0.82, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 3,892K shares representing 6.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,817K shares, representing an increase of 1.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MANH by 15.33% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 3,711K shares representing 5.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,773K shares, representing a decrease of 1.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MANH by 16.56% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 2,816K shares representing 4.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,718K shares, representing an increase of 3.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MANH by 99.95% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 2,643K shares representing 4.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,711K shares, representing a decrease of 2.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MANH by 50.48% over the last quarter.

Brown Capital Management holds 2,472K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,014K shares, representing a decrease of 21.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MANH by 11.68% over the last quarter.

Manhattan Associates Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Manhattan Associates is a technology leader in supply chain and omnichannel commerce. The company unites information across the enterprise, converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain execution. Its software, platform technology and unmatched experience help drive both top-line growth and bottom-line profitability for its customers.

See all Manhattan Associates regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.