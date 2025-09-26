Rosenblatt Maintains Magnite (MGNI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 26, 2025, Rosenblatt maintained coverage of Magnite (NasdaqGS:MGNI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.58% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Magnite is $28.38/share. The forecasts range from a low of $23.82 to a high of $40.95. The average price target represents an increase of 26.58% from its latest reported closing price of $22.42 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Magnite is 769MM, an increase of 12.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 615 funds or institutions reporting positions in Magnite. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 1.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MGNI is 0.41%, an increase of 74.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.51% to 185,611K shares. The put/call ratio of MGNI is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 12,920K shares representing 9.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 11,387K shares representing 8.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,273K shares , representing an increase of 1.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MGNI by 86.77% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 5,575K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,276K shares , representing an increase of 5.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MGNI by 102.97% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,448K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,903K shares , representing a decrease of 8.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MGNI by 74.18% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 4,829K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,961K shares , representing an increase of 38.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MGNI by 205.31% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.