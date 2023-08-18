Rosenblatt Maintains Imax (IMAX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 18, 2023, Rosenblatt maintained coverage of Imax (NYSE:IMAX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.37% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Imax is 24.68. The forecasts range from a low of 15.15 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 29.37% from its latest reported closing price of 19.08.

The projected annual revenue for Imax is 360MM, an increase of 2.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.75.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 343 funds or institutions reporting positions in Imax. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 4.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IMAX is 0.14%, a decrease of 4.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.54% to 51,761K shares. The put/call ratio of IMAX is 0.74, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Macquarie Group holds 4,473K shares representing 8.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,003K shares, representing an increase of 32.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMAX by 28.35% over the last quarter.

Nantahala Capital Management holds 2,945K shares representing 5.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,054K shares, representing a decrease of 3.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMAX by 7.81% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,590K shares representing 4.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,516K shares, representing an increase of 2.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMAX by 28.28% over the last quarter.

DCCAX - Delaware Small Cap Core Fund holds 2,203K shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,146K shares, representing an increase of 2.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMAX by 6.90% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,879K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,194K shares, representing a decrease of 16.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMAX by 16.12% over the last quarter.

Imax Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

IMAX, an innovator in entertainment technology, combines proprietary software, architecture and equipment to create experiences that takes people beyond the edge of seat to a world they've never imagined. Top filmmakers and studios are utilizing IMAX theaters to connect with audiences in extraordinary ways, and, as such, IMAX's network is among the most important and successful theatrical distribution platforms for major event films around the globe.

