Rosenblatt Maintains Hut 8 (HUT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 18, 2025, Rosenblatt maintained coverage of Hut 8 (NasdaqGS:HUT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 44.78% Downside

As of December 23, 2024, the average one-year price target for Hut 8 is $21.31/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.82 to a high of $29.98. The average price target represents a decrease of 44.78% from its latest reported closing price of $38.60 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Hut 8 is 180MM, an increase of 1.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 448 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hut 8. This is an increase of 76 owner(s) or 20.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HUT is 0.30%, an increase of 3.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 20.27% to 81,292K shares. The put/call ratio of HUT is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,034K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,646K shares , representing an increase of 12.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUT by 63.80% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 2,991K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,487K shares , representing an increase of 16.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUT by 61.49% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,514K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,563K shares , representing a decrease of 1.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUT by 11.24% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,347K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,164K shares , representing an increase of 7.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUT by 75.28% over the last quarter.

BIT Capital holds 2,178K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,881K shares , representing a decrease of 32.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUT by 16.06% over the last quarter.

