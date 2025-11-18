Rosenblatt Maintains HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 18, 2025, Rosenblatt maintained coverage of HIVE Digital Technologies (NasdaqCM:HIVE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 44.32% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for HIVE Digital Technologies is $5.14/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.63 to a high of $6.04. The average price target represents an increase of 44.32% from its latest reported closing price of $3.56 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 132 funds or institutions reporting positions in HIVE Digital Technologies. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 25.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HIVE is 0.14%, an increase of 25.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 30.27% to 66,193K shares. The put/call ratio of HIVE is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Toroso Investments holds 4,771K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,134K shares , representing an increase of 13.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HIVE by 30.83% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Investments holds 4,363K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

BLOK - Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF holds 4,134K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,936K shares , representing an increase of 4.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HIVE by 19.41% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 3,993K shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,423K shares , representing an increase of 64.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HIVE by 479.91% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 3,647K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,248K shares , representing an increase of 10.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HIVE by 122.05% over the last quarter.

