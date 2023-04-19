Rosenblatt Maintains Fox Corporation - (FOXA) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, Rosenblatt maintained coverage of Fox Corporation - (NASDAQ:FOXA) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.00% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Fox Corporation - is $38.76. The forecasts range from a low of $29.29 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 14.00% from its latest reported closing price of $34.00.

The projected annual revenue for Fox Corporation - is $15,270MM, an increase of 6.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.61.

Fox Corporation - Declares $0.25 Dividend

On February 8, 2023 the company declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.25 per share ($0.50 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 1, 2023 received the payment on March 29, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.25 per share.

At the current share price of $34.00 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.47%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.42%, the lowest has been 1.05%, and the highest has been 2.28%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.21 (n=194).

The current dividend yield is 0.23 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.18. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.09%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company holds 9K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing a decrease of 20.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOXA by 13.70% over the last quarter.

PRF - Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF holds 80K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 79K shares, representing an increase of 1.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FOXA by 11.62% over the last quarter.

Assenagon Asset Management holds 59K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 59K shares, representing a decrease of 0.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FOXA by 109,168.21% over the last quarter.

POMIX - T. Rowe Price Total Equity Market Index Fund holds 10K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GINDX - Gotham Index Plus Fund Institutional Class holds 26K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares, representing an increase of 18.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FOXA by 12.82% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1202 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fox Corporation -. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 0.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FOXA is 0.19%, a decrease of 0.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.16% to 363,515K shares. The put/call ratio of FOXA is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

Fox Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Fox Corporation produces and distributes compelling news, sports and entertainment content through its iconic domestic brands including: FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. These brands hold cultural significance with consumers and commercial importance for distributors and advertisers. The breadth and depth of its footprint allows them to deliver content that engages and informs audiences, develop deeper consumer relationships and create more compelling product offerings. FOX maintains an impressive track record of news, sports, and entertainment industry success that shapes its strategy to capitalize on existing strengths and invest in new initiatives.

