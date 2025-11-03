Rosenblatt Maintains Emerald Holding (EEX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 3, 2025, Rosenblatt maintained coverage of Emerald Holding (NYSE:EEX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 88.58% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Emerald Holding is $8.11/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.98 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 88.58% from its latest reported closing price of $4.30 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Emerald Holding is 505MM, an increase of 15.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 157 funds or institutions reporting positions in Emerald Holding. This is an decrease of 14 owner(s) or 8.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EEX is 0.06%, an increase of 4.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.82% to 12,020K shares. The put/call ratio of EEX is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Advisory Research holds 1,776K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,805K shares , representing a decrease of 1.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EEX by 5.84% over the last quarter.

MSD Partners holds 1,067K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,050K shares , representing an increase of 1.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EEX by 2.05% over the last quarter.

Contrarian Capital Management, L.l.c. holds 784K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 819K shares , representing a decrease of 4.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EEX by 31.62% over the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 661K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 675K shares , representing a decrease of 2.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EEX by 17.29% over the last quarter.

Raymond James Financial holds 550K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 574K shares , representing a decrease of 4.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EEX by 73.58% over the last quarter.

