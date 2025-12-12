Rosenblatt Maintains Ciena (CIEN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, Rosenblatt maintained coverage of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.22% Downside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Ciena is $154.58/share. The forecasts range from a low of $86.08 to a high of $241.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 36.22% from its latest reported closing price of $242.37 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Ciena is 5,084MM, an increase of 6.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,204 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ciena. This is an increase of 85 owner(s) or 7.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CIEN is 0.31%, an increase of 4.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.03% to 162,571K shares. The put/call ratio of CIEN is 1.08, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 6,463K shares representing 4.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,243K shares , representing an increase of 18.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIEN by 78.63% over the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 6,090K shares representing 4.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,386K shares , representing an increase of 11.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIEN by 15.00% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,630K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,634K shares , representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIEN by 26.78% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,585K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,485K shares , representing an increase of 2.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIEN by 22.75% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,480K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,558K shares , representing a decrease of 2.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIEN by 23.24% over the last quarter.

