Rosenblatt Maintains Canaan Inc. - Depositary Receipt (CAN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 13, 2025, Rosenblatt maintained coverage of Canaan Inc. - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqGM:CAN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 65.24% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Canaan Inc. - Depositary Receipt is $2.53/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1.52 to a high of $4.20. The average price target represents an increase of 65.24% from its latest reported closing price of $1.53 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.37.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 106 funds or institutions reporting positions in Canaan Inc. - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 5.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CAN is 0.12%, an increase of 16.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.59% to 88,948K shares. The put/call ratio of CAN is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 8,226K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,235K shares , representing an increase of 12.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAN by 28.10% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,493K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,149K shares , representing an increase of 42.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAN by 59.12% over the last quarter.

Toroso Investments holds 5,480K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,246K shares , representing an increase of 4.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAN by 45.63% over the last quarter.

BLOK - Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF holds 5,480K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,218K shares , representing an increase of 4.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAN by 54.27% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,973K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,803K shares , representing an increase of 43.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAN by 54.18% over the last quarter.

