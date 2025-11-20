Rosenblatt Maintains Bullish (BLSH) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 20, 2025, Rosenblatt maintained coverage of Bullish (NYSE:BLSH) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 69.21% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Bullish is $61.71/share. The forecasts range from a low of $52.52 to a high of $80.85. The average price target represents an increase of 69.21% from its latest reported closing price of $36.47 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.27.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARK Investment Management holds 2,577K shares representing 1.76% ownership of the company.

Toroso Investments holds 1,573K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 1,459K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 1,443K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company.

Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 1,437K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company.

