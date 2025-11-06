Rosenblatt Maintains Bentley Systems (BSY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 6, 2025, Rosenblatt maintained coverage of Bentley Systems (NasdaqGS:BSY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.03% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Bentley Systems is $60.38/share. The forecasts range from a low of $46.06 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents an increase of 30.03% from its latest reported closing price of $46.44 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Bentley Systems is 1,415MM, a decrease of 3.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 853 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bentley Systems. This is an increase of 55 owner(s) or 6.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BSY is 0.18%, an increase of 4.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.82% to 152,919K shares. The put/call ratio of BSY is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 15,211K shares representing 5.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,167K shares , representing a decrease of 6.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BSY by 25.85% over the last quarter.

Swedbank AB holds 7,250K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,090K shares , representing an increase of 2.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSY by 50.65% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,695K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,037K shares , representing a decrease of 7.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BSY by 14.09% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management Holding holds 3,692K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,895K shares , representing a decrease of 5.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BSY by 19.10% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,231K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,075K shares , representing an increase of 4.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BSY by 28.39% over the last quarter.

