Rosenblatt Maintains Avid Technology (AVID) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 10, 2023, Rosenblatt maintained coverage of Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.23% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Avid Technology is 37.23. The forecasts range from a low of 25.25 to a high of $50.40. The average price target represents an increase of 40.23% from its latest reported closing price of 26.55.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Avid Technology is 463MM, an increase of 8.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.67.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 437 funds or institutions reporting positions in Avid Technology. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 1.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AVID is 0.20%, an increase of 3.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.34% to 43,085K shares. The put/call ratio of AVID is 0.63, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Impactive Capital holds 7,132K shares representing 16.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,415K shares representing 5.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,461K shares, representing a decrease of 1.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVID by 14.67% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 2,378K shares representing 5.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,748K shares, representing an increase of 26.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVID by 5.24% over the last quarter.

FCPGX - Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund holds 1,605K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,765K shares, representing a decrease of 9.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVID by 7.34% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,000K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,001K shares, representing a decrease of 0.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVID by 10.92% over the last quarter.

Avid Technology Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Avid delivers the most open and efficient media platform, connecting content creation with collaboration, asset protection, distribution, and consumption. Avid's preeminent customer community uses Avid's comprehensive tools and workflow solutions to create, distribute and monetize the most watched, loved and listened to media in the world-from prestigious and award-winning feature films to popular television shows, news programs and televised sporting events, and celebrated music recordings and live concerts. With the most flexible deployment and pricing options, Avid's industry-leading solutions include Media Composer®, Pro Tools®, Avid NEXIS®, MediaCentral®, iNEWS®, AirSpeed®, Sibelius®, Avid VENUE ™, FastServe®, and Maestro ™.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.