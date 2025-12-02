Rosenblatt Maintains Atlanta Braves Holdings (BATRK) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 2, 2025, Rosenblatt maintained coverage of Atlanta Braves Holdings (NasdaqGS:BATRK) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 52.32% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Atlanta Braves Holdings is $60.23/share. The forecasts range from a low of $57.80 to a high of $63.91. The average price target represents an increase of 52.32% from its latest reported closing price of $39.54 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Atlanta Braves Holdings is 3,307MM, an increase of 357.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 494 funds or institutions reporting positions in Atlanta Braves Holdings. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BATRK is 0.31%, an increase of 17.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.10% to 51,115K shares. The put/call ratio of BATRK is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hawk Ridge Capital Management holds 2,284K shares representing 4.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Aristeia Capital holds 2,054K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,239K shares , representing a decrease of 9.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BATRK by 40.06% over the last quarter.

Broad Bay Capital Management holds 1,969K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,713K shares , representing an increase of 12.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BATRK by 7.32% over the last quarter.

Ci Investments holds 1,683K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,700K shares , representing a decrease of 1.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BATRK by 14.72% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,579K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,800K shares , representing a decrease of 14.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BATRK by 24.50% over the last quarter.

