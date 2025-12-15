Rosenblatt Maintains Arteris (AIP) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 15, 2025, Rosenblatt maintained coverage of Arteris (NasdaqGM:AIP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.23% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Arteris is $17.47/share. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 7.23% from its latest reported closing price of $16.29 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Arteris is 96MM, an increase of 45.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 234 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arteris. This is an decrease of 11 owner(s) or 4.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AIP is 0.12%, an increase of 29.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.17% to 29,327K shares. The put/call ratio of AIP is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Needham Investment Management holds 3,325K shares representing 7.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,955K shares , representing an increase of 11.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIP by 44.13% over the last quarter.

NEAGX - Needham Aggressive Growth Fund Retail Class holds 2,420K shares representing 5.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,402K shares , representing an increase of 0.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIP by 11.36% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 1,641K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,637K shares , representing an increase of 0.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIP by 84.00% over the last quarter.

FRSGX - Franklin Small-mid Cap Growth Fund holds 1,456K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,328K shares , representing an increase of 8.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIP by 44.77% over the last quarter.

Samjo Management holds 1,439K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 919K shares , representing an increase of 36.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIP by 10.02% over the last quarter.

