Rosenblatt Maintains Arteris (AIP) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 5, 2025, Rosenblatt maintained coverage of Arteris (NasdaqGM:AIP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.48% Downside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Arteris is $15.30/share. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.48% from its latest reported closing price of $15.53 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Arteris is 96MM, an increase of 45.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 247 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arteris. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 14.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AIP is 0.09%, an increase of 2.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.51% to 26,383K shares. The put/call ratio of AIP is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Needham Investment Management holds 2,955K shares representing 6.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,812K shares , representing an increase of 4.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIP by 30.41% over the last quarter.

NEAGX - Needham Aggressive Growth Fund Retail Class holds 2,420K shares representing 5.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,402K shares , representing an increase of 0.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIP by 11.36% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 1,637K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,494K shares , representing an increase of 8.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIP by 76.93% over the last quarter.

FRSGX - Franklin Small-mid Cap Growth Fund holds 1,456K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,328K shares , representing an increase of 8.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIP by 44.77% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 987K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 901K shares , representing an increase of 8.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIP by 10.38% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.